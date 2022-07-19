R&M in association with Radiant conducted Qualified Partner Program (QPP) in Delhi

R&M in association with Radiant Info Solutions conducted a day-long training and certification program called ‘Qualified Partner Program (QPP) in the capital on July 15th, 2022 at Hotel Cabana. The program was conducted for IT Consultants, who are engaged in cabling projects and also those who are in similar lines of business to make them aware of its utilities and the future.

“On the completion of the training program, participants secured an Authorized Installer Certification for executing projects.” This training is in fact to help the partners learn the various types of cabling technologies available globally. It is primarily carried out to bring India to par with the international standards in the field of structured cabling systems. “Since structured cabling projects are always done for a longer period of existence, therefore, such training is being carried out keeping in mind the trend for the next 20 years and more,” said Nishant Gupta, MD , Radiant Info Solutions.

R&M’s QPP program is a global network of highly competent R&M partners providing on-site advice and superior pre and post-implementation support. Ensuring each customer has the optimal solution is an integral part of the R&M customer experience. R&M’s commitment is to ensure total customer satisfaction, quality assurance, and dedication to its channel partners.

Radiant continuously invests in its partners by empowering them with technical expertise from highly experienced specialists sharing the latest product knowledge and best practices. The R&M QPP program is one such skilled program. Further adding to this , Nishant said, “R&M organizes more than 15 training sessions a year to keep the industry going—we, as their North India Distributors shall ensure this to benefit business for our channel partners and associates.”