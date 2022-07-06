SaaS Startup, Ennoventure selected for Google Startups Program

SaaS startup, Ennoventure has been selected for the ‘Google for Startups’ Cloud Program recently. This program enlists a few select startups that show promise of growth and scale across industries.

As a part of this program, Ennoventure will receive credits for Google Cloud, Firebase, and other products including Looker, BigQuery and Cloud Run to help them achieve their growth goals. These credits are offered on a monthly basis, depending on the company’s usage of the same, over a two-year period. Ennoventure will also receive expert training for their technical team, coupled with dedicated support resources from Google. They will also receive one-on-one guidance from Google’s team of engineers, expert mentors, and their technical team. To top it all, the team will have access to networking opportunities in a startup community curated by Google, and attend exclusive events. Google has also offered a selection of go-to-market opportunities for startups.

Commenting on this opportunity, Mr. Padmakumar Nair, CEO and Co-Founder, Ennoventure Inc says, “We are thrilled to be a part of the few select startups that will receive support and training from Google’s team of experts. This selection will help us in growth and scaling of our business. We are excited to receive this recognition from Google.”

Google, through its products, has offered key data insights and analytics powered by AI. They have also offered speedy app development from start to finish to streamline Ennoventure’s services. As one of the startups in the Google ecosystem, the company will have access to all these offerings to propel them into the next stage of growth.