Sagicor Bank partners with Newgen for transforming retail loan origination

Newgen Software, a global provider of low code-based digital transformation platform, NewgenONE, announced that Sagicor Bank Jamaica, the third largest commercial bank in that country, will implement Newgen’s Retail Loan Origination Solution.

Newgen’s retail loan origination solution, built on NewgenONE digital transformation platform, is completely aligned with Sagicor Bank’s strategic digitization objectives. Using the solution, the bank aims to reduce loan processing time, increase efficiency through process automation, and enhance customer experience. The solution will enable the bank to offer a consistent experience across the bank’s delivery channels.

“This partnership with Newgen for improved loan origination will strengthen our operations and help us drive process improvement and business growth,” said Howard Gordon, Senior Vice President – Group Technology and SLJ Operations, Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited.

“Newgen’s solution complements the cutting-edge technology that we have introduced to our operations in the last few years, such as Sagicor Payment Gateway and Swype, and reaffirms our commitment to always be in our clients’ corner with a personalized and seamless banking experience,” Gordon added.

“We are excited that Sagicor Bank selected Newgen as its digital transformation partner. With Newgen’s Retail Loan Origination Solution, the bank can deliver a great customer experience, enhance operational performance, and ensure better security and compliance. This will directly impact the growth and development of the bank’s loan portfolio,” said Virender Jeet, CEO, Newgen Software.

The solution’s rules-driven workflows enable easy access to information throughout the process, reducing manual intervention and allowing seamless information flow across all products.