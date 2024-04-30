Satcom Infotech Pvt Ltd and Quantum Networks unveil strategic distribution partnership to strengthen cybersecurity and network solutions

Mumbai, India – Satcom Infotech Pvt Ltd, a leading cybersecurity distribution house, and Quantum Networks, a pioneer in providing comprehensive network solutions, proudly announce their strategic partnership aimed at fortifying cybersecurity and network infrastructure for businesses in India.

The collaboration between Satcom Infotech Pvt Ltd and Quantum Networks brings together two industry leaders renowned for their expertise and commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions. Through this partnership, both companies will leverage their respective strengths to offer enhanced cybersecurity products and innovative network solutions to meet the evolving needs of modern businesses.

“We are thrilled to embark on this strategic partnership with Quantum Networks,” said Vinod Kumar Varma, CEO at Satcom Infotech Pvt Ltd. “In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, cybersecurity and network reliability are paramount concerns for businesses of all sizes. By combining our cybersecurity expertise with Quantum Networks’ comprehensive cloud-based infrastructure solutions, we aim to provide our customers with the most advanced and robust defences against cyber threats while ensuring seamless connectivity and non-stop performance.”

Satcom Infotech Pvt Ltd brings decades of experience in cybersecurity distribution, offering a wide range of best-in-class solutions to protect organisations from cyber threats. Their portfolio includes cutting-edge technologies for endpoint security, threat intelligence, data protection, and more.

Quantum Networks specialises in delivering tailor-made network solutions designed to provide network efficacy, enhanced security and unparalleled simplicity in operations. With a laser focus on innovation and customer-centricity, Quantum Networks has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses seeking to drive digital transformation and provide great customer and employee experiences.

“This partnership with Satcom Infotech Pvt Ltd marks an exciting chapter for Quantum Networks,” said Edgar Dias, Chief Revenue Officer at Quantum Networks. “By joining forces, we can offer our customers next generation Campus and Data centre switching, world class Wi-Fi and SD-WAN gateways and a rich portfolio of software offerings to provide zero trust security at the edge. We are looking forward to an exciting future in this partnership with Satcom.”

The collaboration between Satcom Infotech Pvt Ltd and Quantum Networks will enable businesses to:

– Access a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity solutions tailored to their specific needs.

– Enhance network performance, reliability, and security through innovative network infrastructure solutions.

– Leverage industry solutions that make this technology ideal for BFSI, Hospitality, Education, Enterprise and Service Provider verticals.