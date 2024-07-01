Seagate Appoints Futoshi Niizuma as New Vice President Asia Pacific and Japan Sales

Seagate Technology Holdings plc , a leading innovator of mass-capacity data storage, today named Futoshi Niizuma as its vice president for Asia-Pacific and Japan sales. In this role, he will oversee the company’s sales and technical support activities across the region.

“We are excited to have Niizuma take on his new expanded role,” said BanSeng Teh, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Seagate. “Niizuma’s exceptional experience in working with business partners as well as his leadership will empower and support the customers we serve in this region.”

Niizuma joined Seagate in October 2009 and has held various senior roles across Japan, South Asia, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand. In his most recent role, Niizuma successfully led Seagate’s Japan sales team ​to grow market presence build robust ecosystem partnerships and deliver tremendous value to customers.

Prior to joining Seagate, Niizuma held various positions in senior sales, marketing, and management, including Kenwood Corporation and Advanced Micro Devices.