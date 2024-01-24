Seagate Reports on Progress Towards Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Objectives

Seagate Technology Holdings plc, a world leader in mass-data storage infrastructure solutions, shared the company’s fifth annual Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Report titled “Crafting an Inclusive Datasphere,” covering fiscal year 2023.

The report outlines Seagate’s continued progress in the areas of Representation, Inclusion, Social impact, and Equity (RISE). Results in these focus areas include:

Representation – Increased representation of women across all levels of leadership (33.6% global women in leadership, up over 3% since FY21).

Inclusion – Added new employee-led resource groups tallying 29 chapters in seven countries with more than 3,700 participants worldwide. New chapters include Seagate Women’s Leadership Network in India and the Military Employee Resource Group in Fremont, CA.

Social – Engaged in community outreach with a focus on STEM awareness across our global footprint.

Equity – Enhanced equitable and inclusive hiring practices resulting in 325 global interns onboarded including students from the National Society for Black Engineers and focused efforts to recruit and engage our veteran workforce more effectively.

With about 30,000 employees in fiscal year 2023 spanning 41 locations across the globe and countless cultures, Seagate holds an unwavering commitment to fostering a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace. We are dedicated to championing our core value of inclusion in every facet of our operations.

“Seagate is fully committed to a thriving workplace that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive for everyone,’” said Heather Howell, Seagate’s director of diversity, equity and inclusion. “Culturally, we are defined by our global values and the only way we can reach our full potential is if the voice of our workforce is empowered, heard, and respected. We believe Seagate’s inclusive culture directly feeds into our innovative nature and is key to delivering value to our customers.”