Security services for the upcoming Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration To be boosted by Staqu’s AI-powered audio-video analytics JARVIS

The inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir scheduled on 22nd January, 2024, is slated to be a historic event and consequently the security services for the event are receiving significant technological upgrade in the form of AI-integrated surveillance to be conducted on existing CCTV. Staqu technologies, the premier Artificial Intelligence (AI) implementation enabler in India is among the first to bolster security in and around Ayodhya’s famous hotspots through JARVIS, the company’s pioneering audio and video analytics software and management platform.

Commenting on the event, Mr. Atul Rai, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Staqu Technologies, said “The Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration is a momentous occasion for our nation, and we are privileged to provide our services to ensure the event unfolds under a robust security framework. Staqu’s AI-powered JARVIS platform will monitor the event for threats and suspicious activities, providing real-time alerts to the authorities using already installed cameras. With the expected large crowd and the presence of high-profile individuals, cutting-edge security services are paramount, and we are honored to be among the industry leaders delivering them.”



Key Use Case Scenarios:

1. Criminal Database Utilisation: Staqu, in collaboration with the UP police, leverages a database of 800,000 criminals of TRINETRA, aiding in enhancing security in various regions. This database assists Ayodhya in identifying any suspicious faces among the registered criminals with an accuracy rate of 99.7%.

2. Reverse Facial Recognition: Real-time identification of a person based on clues such as a photograph, enhancing security measures. The feature of JARVIS will search person of interest (POI) using his/her photograph on live cameras in real time

3. Enhanced ANPR Capabilities: Cameras with advanced Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) capabilities access the government’s vehicle registration database, including stolen vehicle database. This enables the identification of vehicles with fake number plates in real time.

4. Attribute-Based Searches: Staqu’s JARVIS platform empowers surveillance cameras to perform attribute-based searches, identifying individuals from a crowd based on specific attributes such as clothing, color, accessories, or accompanying children etc.

5. Footfall Analysis and Violence Detection: With an accuracy rate of up to 98.7%, the software can perform footfall analysis and detect incidents of violence.

As pioneers in digitising criminal records in India, Staqu collaborates with nine state departments, including the UP Police Department (Special Task Force), offering AI-enabled insight-based analytics. The company’s Trinetra tool combines facial recognition with audio cues to track criminal activities.

The provision of AI-enabled security services at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration marks the latest initiative by Staqu Technologies, demonstrating their commitment to advancing security through cutting-edge technology.