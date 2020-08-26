Shivaami Cloud Services and ICICI Bank Collaborate to launch Cloud based products for Indian SMEs

Read Article

Shivaami Cloud Services and ICICI Bank announced their industry first collaboration to launch Cloud based products bundled with transaction banking API solutions in India. To broaden access to cloud technologies and help small and medium enterprises in India digitize, the solution provides a suite of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications including Google Suite for communication and efficient collaboration among teams, Google Cloud Platform (GCP) for hosting and storage, FreshSales for effective customer relationship managements helping businesses interact with existing and potential customers, FreshDesk for providing customer support and FreshMarketer for Email Marketing. Along with these, businesses can streamline their accounting transactions by using API Banking services from ICICI Bank in a frictionless manner. Companies can accelerate their growth and adopt the cloud way without putting a dent to their cash flow. Powered by API Banking services from ICICI Bank, they can easily integrate their ERPs where day to day transactions can be done in a secured and automated way with end to end instant reconciliations.

Punit Thakkar, Founder & CEO, Shivaami said, “Computing capabilities on the cloud are transforming the online business environment, enabling businesses to run faster, more efficiently and at a reduced cost. Driven on digital platforms, small and medium businesses hold a lot of opportunities to expand their services and improve everyday operations. Our partnership with ICICI Bank has helped us remain committed to providing the latest technology with an endeavor to fulfill customer needs and contribute to their growth journey.”

Speaking on the initiative, Pankaj Gadgil, Head Self Employed Segment, ICICI Bank said, “At ICICI Bank we believe that ‘ease of doing business’ and ‘digitisation’ are the two growth enablers for the MSME businesses. Our tie-up with Shivaami is yet another initiative to enable our MSME customers to scale up their digitisation in a rapid and seamless manner. It offers ICICI Bank’s MSME customers access to attractively priced packages for availing world class cloud infrastructure services. This in-turn will help them to use the APIs available on the ICICI Bank Developer portal and rapidly add to their digitisation, without investing in setting up large IT infrastructure like physical servers. We believe that this access to new technology will help MSMEs improve their operational efficiencies, thereby accelerating themselves to grow and enhance their business.”

