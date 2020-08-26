Addverb Technologies wins recognition of Outstanding Technology implementation in a Warehouse

Read Article

Addverb Technologies won the ‘Outstanding Technology Implementation in a Warehouse’ Award at the 17th Inflection Warehouse Innovation, Web Conference & Award 2020. Inflection awards are one of India’s most prestigious online awards wherein over 600 plus domain experts gather to recognize an organization’s progress in technology and felicitates them for their innovations and excellence.

Sangeet Kumar, CEO & Co-Founder, Addverb Technologies accepted the award virtually on behalf of the entire Addverb Family.

This year the Inflection Award was organized virtually in association with Singapore Institute of Material Management, CSCMP, and NASSCOM – Center of excellence – IOT & AI. The ceremony is held every year to honor leaders in the Supply Chain, Logistics & Warehousing, Cold Chain & Cargo, Procurement & Manufacturing, Finance & Fin-Tech, Technology & Startup along with E-commerce sector. The jury includes globally recognized Senior Leaders, Industry Experts and Academicians.

Accepting the Award Sangeet Kumar, CEO and Co-Founder of Addverb Technologies said, “COVID-19 has had a profound impact on the Warehouse, Consumer, Manufacturing Supply chain & Logistics across various other business industries in India and worldwide. It has also challenged the ability of supply chains to deliver products to businesses and consumers within the needed time frame. However, Addverb through its robotic solutions has ensured supply chain and business continuity for its customers in these tiring circumstances and succeeded in helping them tide through the Covid-19 disruptions”

Delighted at their achievement, he further added, “Quadron our Carton Shuttle Robot which automatically stores & retrieves the crates as orchestrated by Mobinity (our Warehouse Control System software) has helped many of our clients transform and build more agile and cost-effective warehouses and distribution centre.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com