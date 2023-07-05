Smart Data Solutions expands into India through the launch of its COE in Chennai

Smart Data Solutions (SDS), an AI-based platform technology company providing healthcare process automation and interoperability solutions, announced its expansion in the India region with the launch of its new Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Chennai. This centre signifies a major milestone in SDS’ expansion plans and demonstrates the Company’s strategic vision to leverage local talent in Chennai to scale existing operations and add to its extensive product portfolio.

The SDS product portfolio leverages data analytics, AI and intelligent automation across healthcare business processes to deliver clear value for customers including a lower cost structure, improved quality, and streamlined workflows. This portfolio includes digital mailroom capabilities, claims operations, interoperability solutions (including enrollment, image exchange and others), provider data / contract management, prior authorization, and clearinghouse services.

The SDS platform is built on a scalable, HITRUST certified, SOC2 compliant architecture utilizing technologies such as Optical Character Recognition (OCR), AI, and Robotic Process Automation, and is developed using Java, Python, HTML and SQL.

“We are thrilled to inaugurate our new Centre of Excellence in Chennai,” said Shashi Yadiki, CEO of Smart Data Solutions. “We have seen significant growth in the last nine months as we look to help our clients using our AI platform to optimize their cost structure and become more agile. The quality of talent here in Chennai across all areas has made it our clear choice, as we not only look to scale existing areas but also grow in completely new dimensions.”

Yadiki added, “This state-of-the-art CoE in Chennai will tap into the tremendous pool of talent here with deep expertise in healthcare processes as well as leading-edge technologies such as AI, Java and Python. The CoE in Chennai is also a key part of our strategy and marketing efforts, helping SDS to expand its thought leadership in the market.”