SPARSH Hospital signs MoU with GE HealthCare to Advance Clinical Care in India

With a vision to further strengthen the healthcare infrastructure in the state of Karnataka, the renowned SPARSH Group of Hospitals has signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GE HealthCare, a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator. This strategic collaboration is geared towards enhancing technological advancements in clinical care areas particularly in Oncology, Cardiology, and Neurology by leveraging the potential of AI, enabling preventive healthcare, precision diagnosis and treatment in a timely and affordable manner.

The Indian healthcare AI market is expected to reach USD 1.6B by 2025, with a CAGR of 40.5% from 2020 to 2025. The emergence of digital healthcare such as virtual care solutions, remote patient monitoring, smarter AI integrated MedTech devices allows for better and more purposeful treatment outcomes. Today, the way diseases are manifesting has changed leading to the need to understand the triggers and looking into preventive measures. This strategic collaboration will involve the development and validation of cutting-edge technologies like AI and Digital Platforms to enhance clinical care in Oncology, Cardiology and Neurology, aimed at helping improve patient outcomes and advancing medical research.

Dr. Sharan Shivraj Patil, Chairman and Chief Orthopaedic Surgeon, SPARSH Hospital, said, “We are glad that SPARSH and GE HealthCare are collaborating to advance the healthcare infrastructure in the state. With technology playing a significant role in medical care, this tie-up assumes significance. I believe that new technologies, especially digital tools, and AI, make medical interventions, diagnoses, and treatments more precise along with being an enabler for scaling the services beyond the confined geographies. SPARSH Hospital has always been an early adopter of cutting-edge technologies and an innovator in treatment methods that enable faster recovery of patients. The expertise and acumen of our clinicians, coupled with the finesse and meticulousness offered by smart tech tools allow us to offer personalised and highest quality of care to our patients. The collaboration will further benefit the delivery of medical science to our patients as a whole.”

Girish Raghavan, VP – Engineering, GE HealthCare South Asia, said, “The next decade will see some of the most profound changes in healthcare. Today, with the integration of advanced clinical and academic research, aggregated data, AI and ML, there is a tectonic shift in how we are treating, and providing the best healthcare to patients, where they need it most. Our collaboration with SPARSH Hospitals is testimony to our commitment to enhancing the patient care continuum with precision-led, AI-enabled digital solutions. Precision Care helps in clinical decision-making, and matching patients to highly targeted therapies based on the individual’s profile. With the government’s focus on strengthening Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, such collaborations are critical to harness the power of digital to make access to care seamless. With the government’s focus on strengthening Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, we believe that such collaborations are critical to foster the power of digital technology in making healthcare more human, making access to care seamless.”

As part of this collaboration, both the organisations will engage in joint clinical research and academic activities to contribute to the growth and knowledge of the critical care areas, addressing some of the toughest healthcare challenges prevailing in the country.