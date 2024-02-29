Ishan Technologies and Versa Networks unite to deliver tailored managed SASE solutions for expanding enterprise market in India

Ishan Technologies has entered into a strategic partnership with Versa Networks, an AI/ML-powered Unified Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), to launch innovative managed SASE services in India. The collaboration aims to help organisations across sectors increase network security and performance.

The unique proposition of this joint initiative is Ishan’s commitment to delivering SASE services directly from instances hosted in Ishan DC1 at Mumbai. This strategic approach is poised to redefine standards in service delivery, promising unparalleled advantages to customers while reinforcing its dedication to optimising stringent SLAs.

With an established expertise in network services, system integration, data centre, cloud, and cybersecurity offerings, Ishan Technologies is well-positioned to integrate Versa’s globally acclaimed SASE solution. This integration enables Ishan to provide customers with a seamless experience, consolidating service agreements and expanding its portfolio in the SASE domain.

In the evolving digital landscape, traditional security measures prove insufficient for the dynamics of cloud storage and ubiquitous mobility. Ishan and Versa jointly address this challenge by bringing security controls closer to the edge, ensuring robust protection and unfettered access for organisational assets.

Ishan’s Managed SASE Service, powered by Versa is designed to meet the diverse needs of enterprise users, ensuring secure and scalable access to applications and data, regardless of user location or device. The term “managed” signifies the convenience of on-demand services, eliminating the need for lengthy deployment processes and maintenance hassles associated with traditional SASE infrastructure.

Versa, a recognised leader in the SASE space by Gartner, brings its market-leading technologies to enhance Ishan’s comprehensive security portfolio. This collaboration offers a new managed secure networking solution, combining SASE and 24×7 monitoring services, to facilitate the digital transformation of enterprise clients across India.

Pinkesh Kotecha, Chairman and Managing Director of Ishan Technologies, said, “Being recognised as Versa’s inaugural SASE Managed Services has opened a crucial avenue for Ishan Technologies. We understand the challenges posed by the surge in cyber-attacks in India across sectors and our collaboration positions us to provide our customers with scalable and robust solutions. This ensures a cybersecurity framework that safeguards businesses in the digital realm. Looking forward, we envisage cybersecurity in India as a strategic catalyst, propelling growth and fostering innovation.”

Kumar Mehta, Co-Founder and CDO of Versa, added, “Ishan’s technical expertise, commitment to innovation, and localised capabilities make them an ideal partner for Versa as we continue to expand our global footprint. Our combined strengths in managed services, networking, security, and cloud solutions will provide customers with more comprehensive and powerful ways to address their network security and access challenges.”

The partnership between Ishan and Versa heralds a new era of cybersecurity excellence, empowering enterprises to navigate the digital landscape with confidence and resilience.