SugarCRM launches new Cloud-Based Omnichannel customer service

SugarCRM has launched SugarLive, a new integration with Amazon Connect voice, chat and text messaging for omnichannel customer service and support. SugarLive seamlessly embeds Amazon Connect’s advanced, omnichannel contact center capabilities into Sugar Serve’s intuitive Service Console, empowering teams with powerful tools for routing, tracking, prioritizing and solving customer service interactions.

The increase of distributed workforces and reliance on digital channels accelerates the need for fast, simple, easy-to-deploy solutions for customer service teams to provide more omnichannel, self-service and AI-powered automated customer engagement models. SugarLive solves many of these issues by offering embedded omnichannel capabilities inside a complete agent service console. Sugar Serve users need only their Amazon Connect credentials and few simple configurations to add robust omnichannel engagement models to their existing or new Sugar Serve deployments.

“The current global environment underscores the need for seamless omnichannel communications between support professionals and customers,” said Rebecca Wettemann, Principal Analyst, Valoir. “SugarLive and Amazon Connect can offer users a fast path to adding new digital engagement channels with little effort and financial risk, while also quickly building more intelligent orchestration of customer engagements through automated voice and chat toolsets.”

“SugarLive helps deliver on our new vision of high-definition CX for our customers,” said Rich Green, Chief Product Officer and CTO of SugarCRM. “By offering a single, unified view of the customer, from their very first marketing engagement to understanding their service needs, Sugar is replacing a fragmented, out-of-date, and incomplete picture with a sharply focused understanding of both the customer and the business.”

Other enhancements to Serve include case deflection with the integrated Sugar Knowledge Base. Customers are empowered to research and close their own issues through a self-service portal, thus reducing the load on service teams and resolution times.

Also launching as part of the Q4 2020 release is an all new Nurture Builder capability in Sugar Market to optimize prospect engagement and conversion. New features for sales teams include sales automation and duration-based capabilities for Sugar Sell, designed to increase efficiency and help manage and close more sales pipeline for both new and existing customers. Sugar also completed the rollout of new SugarCloud hosting locations on AWS in the UK and Singapore to support customers’ data sovereignty preferences and ensure global performance.

