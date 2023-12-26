SuperBot Version 6.0 Surpasses 350 Clients, Targets 500 by 2024

SuperBot has proudly announced the success of its cutting-edge product, SuperBot Version 6.0. With an impressive track record of serving 350 clients to date, SuperBot is setting its sights on reaching the milestone of 500 clients by the end of 2024.

Designed as a SaaS-based product, SuperBot Version 6.0 , which was announced mid this year, boasts an array of capabilities aimed at meeting the diverse needs of various industries and businesses. The enhanced user interface allows businesses to effortlessly train the voice bot to handle new queries and responses, ensuring a seamless customer experience. This intelligent AI-powered voice agent is dedicated to maximising return on investment (ROI), reducing call costs, and providing 24×7 customer support.

Founded by Sarvagya Mishra and Ankit Ruia, SuperBot, headquartered in Gurugram, serves as a bridge in closing the communication gap between organisations and their clients. Capable of placing or attending to over 1 million calls a day, the founders envision a future where every local business can operate a full-fledged customer support centre, eliminating delays and revenue loss.

SuperBot currently offers industry-agnostic solutions, featuring over 100 Voice Bots trained for different use cases across various industries. The SaaS-based solution is easily accessible to organisations of all scales, and to cater to the diverse linguistic landscape of India, SuperBot understands regional dialects, intent, and colloquialisms in languages such as English, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, and more.

With the ability to place concurrent calls and offer 24×7 availability, SuperBot provides a cost-effective solution for brands to scale up their customer support and communication verticals. Offering a remarkable 10X lesser cost per call compared to market standards, SuperBot empowers businesses of all sizes to boost ROI, minimise calling costs, and extend ’24×7 support’ to their clients without the need for extensive infrastructure or human intervention.

As SuperBot continues to redefine the landscape of customer support, it invites businesses to explore the future of communication with this game-changing SaaS solution.