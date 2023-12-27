BD Soft expands its channel partner network in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, to strengthen its presence in Southern India

BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd. announces an aggressive roadmap in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana regions, cementing its position as one of India’s leading distributors in the cyber security industry. To achieve this, BD Soft intends to bring aboard 600+ Channel Partners in the region, strategically expanding its network. This move aims to strengthen the company’s position in the South Indian market, especially in Telangana and AP’s thriving small enterprise sector.

BD Software has emerged as a premier cybersecurity solution provider, earning distinction and trust within the cybersecurity landscape of India. The company provides a range of security solutions in India, encompassing Bitdefender, Endpoint Security, DLP, Risk Management, Activity Monitoring, Mobile Device Management, Web Application Firewall, Security Operations Centre, Human Resource Management, OCR, and Innovative Document Solutions. Renowned in India’s Tier-I cities, the company is charting an ambitious blueprint to strengthen its presence in Tier-II and III cities, too.

The NCRB’s analysis in Telangana alone noted a staggering 15,297 cybercrime cases in 2022, emphasising the critical need for stronger cybersecurity measures. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana face rising cyber threats, lacking adequate awareness and resources. Their vulnerability heightens the urgency for robust protection measures. Responding proactively, the Andhra Pradesh government has allied efforts to prioritise cybersecurity for safeguarding digital operations.

BD Soft sees this as an entry point into the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana markets. With a focus on empowering SMEs and MSMEs, the company aims to bridge the cybersecurity gap. Through awareness campaigns and robust infrastructure support, BD Soft strives to fortify these regions against evolving cyber threats, fostering a secure digital landscape.

Commenting on the expansion, Mr. Zakir Husain – CEO, BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd.’s said, “Our foray into the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana markets signifies our commitment to bolstering cybersecurity infrastructure in regions witnessing a surge in digital threats. With our aggressive plans, we aspire to fuel digital innovation, safeguard critical operations, and pave the way for a resilient digital future.”

With an impressive 40% year-over-year growth, BD Soft rapidly expands its presence at the Pan India level.