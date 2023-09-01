SurveySparrow launches new employee success platform to transform workplace

SurveySparrow, chat survey software, announced the launch of ThriveSparrow, a product solely dedicated to empower organizations to improve their employee experience processes multifolds by integrating elements of employee engagement, peer recognition, and comprehensive 360-degree feedback.

ThriveSparrow is designed to assist companies in establishing an environment where employees are central, meeting the rising demand for comprehensive employee experience tools. The product features performance reviews, goals, and 1-1 meeting modules that will help HR teams in keeping employees engaged and effective at all times. It also helps organizations with employee engagement surveys, employee recognition, team collaboration space reporting, analytics, etc.

According to a recent report, the global performance management systems market is projected to grow at a 12.9% rate annually and will reach a size of US $11.3 billion by 2030.

ThriveSparrow provides an all-in-one people success platform that caters to the rising demand for comprehensive employee experience tools – a demand that’s surged amidst the global shift to remote work. The long-term goal of the company is to empower 10 million employees to thrive in their workspaces by 2028.

SurveySparrow is embracing a multi-product strategy and reinforcing its commitment to employee experience space to empower organizations to improve their overall EX processes. With 200K+ customers across 149+ countries, the company has experienced a significant increase, with revenue growth of over 70%, nearly doubling compared to the previous year.