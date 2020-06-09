Synechron partners with Google Cloud to expand cloud offering to financial services clients

Read Article

Synechron has announced a new partnership with public cloud provider, Google Cloud. Synechron will work with Google Cloud to further build its established global Centre of Excellence (COE) and to expand its existing cloud offering to Synechron’s leading financial services clients, in an effort to move towards enterprise-scale architecture modernisation and cloud migration.

In their new partnership, Synechron will provide cloud-based solution architecture and operating models to support both the migration of legacy processes, as well as establishing the cloud for new business activities for its clients. Synechron’s Google Cloud Centre of Excellence comprises a global group of Google Cloud accredited architects, data engineers and developers who have designed and developed enterprise-grade, cloud-hosted solutions. Mutual clients will be able to create an application landing zone with confidence for their ecosystems with Synechron’s cloud migration expertise and managed services framework, increasing operational efficiency and delivering cost leverage.

Synechron is already working with Google Cloud on live engagements across the UK, The Netherlands and APAC. As part of its Digital Ecosystems accelerator – an internal research and development program dedicated to innovation – Synechron utilised Google Cloud’s platform to create a Treasury-as-a-Service API Orchestration Accelerator (known as ‘’Liquify’’). Liquify creates an API-enabled ecosystem that automates a bank’s treasury, liquidity and cash management functions across different siloed departments within a business division. The accelerator also brings together multiple APIs into a microservices layer running in the cloud and then pushes them through an API-Gateway, allowing each API plug-in to serve an independent function free from any existing monolithic systems. This solution was presented as one of the use cases for Google Cloud during the 2019 Singapore FinTech Festival.

Mihir P Shah, Managing Director and Head of the UK, The Netherlands and APAC at Synechron, said, “I am delighted Synechron is now a proud partner of Google Cloud alongside some of the largest global financial services institutions. We have been working on building out our Google Cloud capabilities over the last year and with many new projects in the pipeline, I am excited by our new partnership and developing Synechron into a world leader that helps customers succeed with Google Cloud solutions.”

