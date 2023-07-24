T-Hub partners with Geethanjali College of Engineering & Technology

T-Hub, India’s pioneering innovation ecosystem enabler has today announced its partnership with Geethanjali College of Engineering & Technology (GCET) through the transformative “Kickstart” Program. The Kickstart Program is a 12-month capacity-building initiative designed to nurture the innovation ecosystem within academic institutions, fostering entrepreneurship, and propelling the success of aspiring student entrepreneurs.

Geethanjali College of Engineering & Technology will be empowered to establish a globally recognized incubation centre that will offers state-of-the-art infrastructure as well as impart specialized training to faculty and students on running the incubator and building successful start-ups. Through the Kickstart Program, students will gain access to enriched entrepreneurial experiences, benefitting from expert mentorship, extensive industry networks, and exposure to cutting-edge trends dominating the entrepreneurial world. This partnership will also foster a culture of continuous learning and growth as Geethanjali College of Engineering & Technology gains valuable insights and resources from the entrepreneurial world. By staying abreast of the latest developments and trends, the institution will be better equipped to nurture its students into future leaders in the entrepreneurial landscape.

Mahankali Srinivas Rao (MSR), CEO of T-Hub, added, “We are delighted to join hands with Geethanjali College of Engineering & Technology to foster innovation and entrepreneurship among the student community. Through the Kickstart Program, we aim to create an environment that nurtures innovation and empowers young minds to transform their ideas into impactful ventures.”

Speaking on this occasion, Dr. Udaya Kumar Susarla, Principal of Geethanjali College of Engineering & Technology, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are thrilled to partner with T-Hub through the Kickstart Program. This collaboration will enable us to create an empowering ecosystem for our students, where their ideas can flourish and lead to the development of successful ventures. We are committed to equipping our students with the necessary skills and resources to become future leaders in the entrepreneurial landscape.”

The MOU exchange ceremony took place in the presence of Dr. Udaya Kumar Susarla, Principal Geethanjali College of Engineering & Technology, Keesara and Mahankali Srinivas Rao, CEO, T-Hub The partnership between T-Hub and Geethanjali College of Engineering & Technology is set to last for 12 months, during which the institutions will work together to create an exceptional platform for aspiring entrepreneurs to realize their dreams and contribute to India’s vibrant start-up ecosystem.