TeamViewer partners with Cyberprotection Leader Malwarebytes

TeamViewer, a leading global provider of secure remote connectivity solutions and workplace digitalization technology, today announced a strategic partnership with Malwarebytes, a global leader in real-time cyberprotection for people and organizations. As a result of the partnership, Malwarebytes’ world-renowned solutions for advanced endpoint protection, as well as endpoint detection and response (EDR), will be embedded in TeamViewer Remote Management to offer customers cutting-edge cyber resilience and threat defense capabilities. The Malwarebytes integration will complement TeamViewer’s one-stop-shop remote management platform to centrally manage, monitor, track, patch and protect endpoints of any kind.

“The cyberthreat landscape is rapidly evolving and legacy signature-based offerings are no longer sufficient to defend against omnipresent cyber-attacks” says Frank Ziarno, Director of Product Management at TeamViewer. “With Malwarebytes’ anomaly detection machine-learning products for protection, detection, prevention, and remediation, we offer our customers enterprise-class technology to ensure the best possible cyberprotection in any setting.”

“Remote access and control solutions are critical for managing dispersed workforces at scale, which is more important today than ever before – particularly when it comes to cybersecurity,” says Mark Strassman, Chief Product Officer at Malwarebytes. “We are excited about this strategic partnership which offers TeamViewer Remote Management customers highly effective and intuitive cyberprotection with the most modern and flexible solutions on the market.”

The cloud-managed Malwarebytes products leverage machine-learning to protect endpoints in real-time against known and unknown malware including Zero-Day exploits. Unlike legacy signature-based detection and containment of infections, Malwarebytes anomaly detection stays one step ahead of malicious software by continuously analyzing endpoint activity to proactively identify and aggressively mitigate new forms of cyberthreats. With the growing capabilities of ransomware to spread rapidly in networks leading to potentially severe loss of control and data, Malwarebytes capabilities, such as an instantaneous endpoint isolation and Windows ransomware rollback, are an essential component of full-service EDR solutions for any critical data infrastructure. The Malwarebytes products also provide robust defense against brute-force-attacks targeting Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) connetions, as well as web protections to guard users from malicious software and other cyberthreats while browsing the internet.

