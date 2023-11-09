TeamViewer Tensor now Integrated with SAP Service Cloud to Provide Enterprise-Grade Remote Access, Support and Management

TeamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalisation solutions, announced the integration of TeamViewer Tensor – Enterprise Remote Support, an SAP Endorsed App, with SAP Service Cloud, a solution to deliver fast and personalised customer service and increase service efficiency. This integration helps businesses that use SAP technologies to increase their client satisfaction by improving productivity for critical service processes through TeamViewer Tensor’s enterprise-grade remote support and management capabilities.

Fast and secure connection initiation

TeamViewer’s enterprise solution will allow customer support agents to initiate remote support sessions directly from SAP Service Cloud as the integration will automatically retrieve all necessary customer data from the system. Along with industry leading security features, such as end-to-end encrypted sessions and granular access rights like conditional access, customers can help their clients faster, more reliably, and with increased security – remotely.

Automated reporting

The integration will also help businesses to comply with all reporting needs as customer engagement reports will automatically be synced with SAP Service Cloud. This will provide a detailed report of all interactions along the process with timestamps and notes. By providing additional insights into service operations and performance, TeamViewer Tensor will help to improve all customer support interactions.

Alfredo Patron, Executive Vice President Business Development at TeamViewer: “Customer support is the first touchpoint with existing customers, and therefore critical to retention and reputation management. Customers have high expectations when it comes to usability, reliability and security and we deliver this with the most comprehensive remote support and management solution for customer support departments. The listing of TeamViewer Tensor as an SAP Endorsed App is underlining our enterprise-offering as well as our focus on data protection and security.”

Nitin Badjatia, SVP, SAP CX Solution Management at SAP: “At SAP, we believe that customer service needs to be embedded across the entire value chain and focused on solution-driven engagement with the customers. TeamViewer Tensor integrates with SAP® Service Cloud, adding value by providing a combination of immediate remote support to help quickly solve business-critical issues and device management capabilities to effectively control and monitor any device.”

The integration of TeamViewer Tensor with SAP Service Cloud is the first implementation of TeamViewer’s enterprise grade remote connectivity suite into an SAP offering. While TeamViewer has already integrated its augmented reality workflow-based productivity platform Frontline with SAP’s digital supply chain solutions and has an established OEM relationship with SAP, this integration now showcases TeamViewer’s enterprise capabilities in secure and efficient remote access, support and management