Tech Data Expands Partnership with Ciena to Support Adaptive Network vision in India

Tech Data, a TD SYNNEX Company, announced its expanded partnership with Ciena, a global leader in networking systems, services, and software, in India. This expansion, following earlier collaborations in Singapore, Malaysia, ANZ and Indonesia, further bolsters efforts to deliver networking solutions tailored to the evolving digital landscape and escalating demand for connectivity.

Guided by an Adaptive Network vision, Ciena’s broad portfolio leverages a unique blend of analytics and intelligence, programmable infrastructure, and software control and automation. With intent-based policies, its products are designed to self-configure, self-optimise, and self-heal for a network that grows smarter every day to be able to continuously assess network pressures and demands.

Sundaresan K., Vice President of Next-Generation Technologies, and Country General Manager, at Tech Data India, commented “The Network Infrastructure market in India is projected to grow at a fast pace and presents a significant opportunity. Through our strategic partnership with Ciena, Tech Data is well-positioned to capitalise on this trend, empowering businesses nationwide to thrive in the digital era. Our technical specialists, supported by the Ciena team, will be readily available to offer guidance and training to our partners on Ciena products and technology, thus enhancing their capabilities to better serve their customers.”

“Ciena and Tech Data are teaming up to provide innovative service offerings to India to help pave the way for new opportunities and sustained growth. With Ciena’s field-proven experience in networking innovations and Tech Data’s channel expertise, this collaboration will empower even more service providers, enterprises, and utilities in India to build their networks,” said Amit Malik, Vice President, and Sales Leader, Ciena India