Tata Elxsi Partners with Ateme to Enable Fastest Launch of FAST Services

Tata Elxsi, a global leader in product engineering and innovation-led design services, announced a strategic alliance with Ateme, a global leader in video compression, delivery, and streaming solutions with innovation at its core, to deliver a pre-integrated FAST (Free Ad-Supported Television) channel deployment solution.

Tata Elxsi’s OTT delivery platform, TEPlay, combined with Ateme’ NEA Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI) solution, is poised to help linear TV providers seamlessly transition from satellite-only services to streaming platforms. Incorporating FAST services empowers existing SVOD players to broaden their user base and revenue streams. This partnership is set to accelerate time-to-market for content and service providers launching FAST channels, enhance viewer satisfaction, and amplify return on investment.

The FAST solution is pre-integrated with leading direct and programmatic ad delivery platforms. This facilitates the swift launch of ad-based services, generating new revenue streams. Additionally, the joint solution delivers an exceptional viewer experience with Tata Elxsi’s Design Digital proposition, ensuring an intuitive UI/UX and AI-enabled personalisation, search, and content discovery.

Leveraging manifest manipulation technology from Ateme, the joint FAST solution offers remarkable compute efficiency, minimising operational costs and enabling targeted advertising to bolster revenue streams and enhance viewer satisfaction. Focused on improving consumer satisfaction, Tata Elxsi and Ateme are committed to the solution’s end-to-end success, continued operational efficiency, and global footprint.

KP Sreekumar, VP – Media and Communication at Tata Elxsi, said, “Through this collaboration with Ateme, we are simplifying the complexity of deploying FAST channels by overseeing it end-to-end and simultaneously delivering a great experience. Our shared vision is to usher in a new era of seamless content delivery underpinned by ad-based monetisation.”

Ahmed Swidan, Director of Personalised TV at Ateme, said, “In a world inundated with choices, many viewers crave the refreshing “lean-back” experience of linear TV – while still getting the content they want. We are excited to enable this with Tata Elxsi. Our joint solution for FAST channels empowers content and service providers to leverage their VOD archives for more engaged audiences and new revenue streams.”