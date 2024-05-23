Tech Mahindra Inks MoU with Fuji TV to Co-Develop and Produce Content for the Global Entertainment Industry

Tech Mahindra, a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, announced a strategic partnership with Fuji TV, the leading broadcaster in Japan. As part of the partnership, both organisations will co-develop and produce content across genres for the global entertainment industry.

The partnership aims to drive significant growth in rapidly expanding content markets such as India, where niche content genres, including Anime and Korean dramas, are rapidly gaining popularity. It will combine Fuji TV’s original content with Tech Mahindra’s localisation and animation services. Additionally, Tech Mahindra will help Fuji TV license Indian content IP (Intellectual Property) and leverage its animation expertise to create fresh and captivating Japanese content for a global audience.

Harshvendra Soin, President – Asia Pacific and Japan Business, Tech Mahindra, said, “We have partnered with Fuji TV to bring their content library in various local languages to Indian audiences. This also marks a significant milestone in Tech Mahindra’s growth strategy and strengthens our position in the media and entertainment industry. We see great potential in developing IPs catering to the Indian, Japanese, and other major content markets.”

Tech Mahindra will assist Fuji TV in localising its content for the Indian audience through dubbing, subtitling, and animation services. Additionally, Tech Mahindra will support Fuji TV in licensing its content to OTT and PayTV platforms in India and Japan.

Toru Ota, Executive Vice President, Fuji Television Network Inc.,, said, “In the midst of the rapidly growing Indian entertainment market drawing global attention, we are thrilled to announce our partnership with a leading global IT company in India. As part of our initiative to expand into the global content market, we intend to collaboratively explore content strategies that are tailored to the Indian market, leveraging Tech Mahindra’s extensive marketing expertise within the region. We are particularly excited about the opportunity to introduce a variety of Fuji TV’s content to the Indian audience. Moreover, through collaboration with creators at Tech Mahindra’s subsidiary studios, known for their significant achievements in animation content production and XR & game development, we aim to co-develop unique content. Our goal is to not only expand our business in the Indian market but also to create innovative content that has the potential for global reach.”

Tech Mahindra is a chosen transformation partner for the global automotive, manufacturing, communications, and connectivity industries, working with 30+ customers in Japan. The organisation is actively engaged with leading media and gaming companies across Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America