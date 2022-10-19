Tech Mahindra ties up with Gujarat Governement; plans to hire more than 3,000 people

Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi’s Digital India mission & efforts to institutionalize the vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Gujarat to Atmanirbhar Bharat’, has envisaged the creation of a conducive business ecosystem by formulating a robust policy framework and introducing enhanced incentive components, the Government of Gujarat has launched the Gujarat IT/ITeS Policy (2022-27).

Under the leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel, the Gujarat IT/ITeS Policy (2022- 27) has accelerated digital innovation in the State and is now geared up to empower small and medium businesses to unlock the value of digitization and contribute incremental value to the State’s economy.

Furthermore, Hon’ble Minister for DST, Shri Jitubhai Vaghani’s constant focus on job creation and skill development gave rise to unique and enabling incentives such as the Employment Generation Incentive (EGI) and the Atmanirbhar Gujarat Sahay Yojana. The Policy also introduces an innovative concept of CAPEX-OPEX model for the first time in the Indian IT investment promotions policy landscape.

The Policy has generated massive traction across the IT industry landscape and investors have already started taking their first steps towards collaborating with the Government of Gujarat. In the first 7 months from the launch of the Policy, the Government of Gujarat has signed MoUs with 15 leading domestic and global IT companies, which will generate approximately 26750 high skilled IT employment opportunities. Such astounding results are a testament to the vision and commitment of Gujarat towards the development of IT/ITeS sector.

Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services & solutions, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Gujarat to deliver cutting-edge digital engineering services in the state. Further to the MoU, the company will expand operations in the state and aim to hire over 3000 professionals in the State over the next 5 years.

Hon’ble Chief Minister, Government of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel, said, “Over the years, Gujarat has emerged as a land of abundant opportunities. The Government is committed to support businesses to improve the ease of doing business (EODB) in the state. In line with this, the MoU with Tech Mahindra will not only help us enable the same but also result in the overall development of the city. We are confident that as a global leader in digital engineering, Tech Mahindra will add exponential value to engineering enterprises by collaborating with them to engineer superior products, capitalize on modern engineering, and enable seamless cyber-physical integration for enhanced visibility, predictability, and productivity across operations.”

As a part of the collaboration, Tech Mahindra will focus on providing digital engineering services that will enable businesses to navigate digital transformation challenges by making them more connected, smarter, and agile, thereby helping them build digital products and create new revenue streams.

CP Gurnani, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, “The world of engineering is rapidly changing with shifting enterprise engineering priorities. Some of the levers to this change of priorities include building relevant products and services for the modern world, leading the way with innovation, and leveraging disruptive technologies. Our MoU with the Government of Gujarat will enable us to address the changing engineering needs of enterprises today and help us in our quest to deliver state- of-the-art digital engineering services. We are thankful to the government for their continuous efforts to improve EODB in the state, such as the implementation of the IT policy. We believe that it has truly led to growth across all industry segments. This MoU will not only help us capitalize on the opportunity created by the government to further the development in the state, but it will also enable us to generate employment for local talent and provide them with opportunities to learn & grow.”

The MoU has been signed to promote the IT and ITeS sector in the state. The collaboration will drive technology-led transformation across industries including digital engineering. As part of NXT.NOW™ framework, which aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’, Tech Mahindra focuses on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of the customer.

In this regard, A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between MD & CEO, Shri CP Gurnani & Secretary, Department of Science & Technology, Shri Vijay Nehra, IAS in the presence of Hon’ble Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel on 18th October, 2022 under the ambit of Gujarat IT/ITeS 2022-27 Policy to forge a strategic partnership and further the growth of IT ecosystem of Gujarat.