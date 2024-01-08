TechnoBind Join Hands with Tech Leaders to Drive DPDP Act Compliance in the Business Landscape

TechnoBind, a specialist distributor for data and associated domains, today announced that in association with its partners, it is spearheading the initiative to help enterprises be compliant with the soon-to-be-announced Digital Personal Data Protection Act 2023 (DPDPA). After a decade of deliberation, the Union Government of India passed the DPDP Act in August 2023. The DPDP Act draft is nearing completion and this puts all enterprises and businesses in general on a schedule to start implementing instructions from the government. As a specialist distributor with more than a decade of understanding of data TechnoBind is showcasing how its partners can help in ensuring DPDPA compliance.

“Typically, data compliance involves these steps as part of the process – storage, management, protection, and security. We have designed our organisation by business units associating with partners who have state-of-the-art products and solutions created on these factors. With the Government of India preparing to implement the Act, a pre-emptive preparation will help businesses not only to be compliant with the Act but also have an edge over their competition because assessment of infrastructure, existing partnerships, current compliance setup, and final implementation will certainly take time,” said Prashanth GJ, CEO, TechnoBind Solutions.

The DPDP Act aims to balance privacy rights and lawful use of data, enabling organisations to access and apply data for business purposes while safeguarding people’s privacy and promoting digital innovation. Businesses collect data from as basic as personal details to medical history based on the requirement and the domain. TechnoBind emphasizes choosing the right storage and management solutions that are already in compliance with international data protection standards would be ideal for any business in the long run.

“Seclore’s data-centric security platform offers total control and protection of one’s digital assets, ensuring compliance with the Indian DPDP Act. Safeguard your information with trust-building data-centric security, permitting access solely to authorised personnel, ensuring complete privacy and compliance,” said Vishal Gupta, Founder and CEO, Seclore.

While the right storage and management are necessary, the DPDP Act is also about protection and security which should align naturally. Understanding this necessity, TechnoBind emphasizes implementing data protection and data security strategies that comply with the DPDP Act. The approach needs to be data-centric and compatible with the existing infrastructure.

“As one of the leaders in data protection and the only provider of Tiered Backup Storage, ExaGrid commends the Government of India in the passing of the DPDP Act. Data is a major element of society between individuals, organisations, and government, and storing data securely has never been more important. ExaGrid is proud to partner with TechnoBind to provide our Tiered Backup Storage solution with comprehensive security and ransomware recovery to the businesses and the Government of India,” Rohan Cook, AVP – APAC Sales, ExaGrid.

TechnoBind understands the growing technology needs of its customers in the Indian and APAC regions. Constant monitoring and being in touch with OEMs, partners, and resellers have helped the company understand where there is a gap in the market and formulate a plan of action to bridge that gap. TechnoBind operates as an extension of the OEMs who are looking to diversify and reach newer markets by providing them with sales, presales, marketing, sales cycles, and more. With the DPDP Act 2023 becoming a reality, the specialist distributor is taking early steps to help facilitate compliance with the Act among businesses in association with its partners.