Transerve Technologies achieves recognition of NASSCOM Deep Tech Club

Read Article

Transerve Technologies, a geospatial technology firm marks its entry to NASSCOM’s exclusive Deep Tech Club. Over the year’s NASSCOM has focused on cutting-edge technological innovations, especially in the field of DeepTech solutions like AI, ML, Robotics and similar technologies . The aim behind NASSCOM DeepTech Club, is to promote DeepTech Startups with modern technology.

Transerve Technologies has entered this club for its flagship product CityOS. CityOS is a geospatial technology powered full stack solution with analytics on a cloud service to solve complex business problems. It empowers the city’s core functions like revenue management, water supply, sanitation, sludge management, etc. The SaaS product uses the power of maps and analytics to compute key performance indices in a user-defined geographic area in order to provide better citizen services.

Transerve’s CityOS is capable of solving a variety of pressing socio-urban issues while enabling smart-governance. It is currently deployed at various state government departments and ULB’s and is proven to have industry-leading advantages by leveraging open standards.

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Amarsh Chaturvedi, Co-Founder and Director, Transerve Technologies said, “At Transerve, our primary focus has always been on “social impact” through technical interventions. We are pleased to become a part of this entitled Deep Tech Club. We look forward to helping governments to provide better services and encourage citizen participation in city governance.”

Transerve was seed-funded by IIM Ahmedabad, and now has Omidyar Network and Tara India Fund as its marquee social impact early-stage investors. Their product portfolio includes tools to improve revenue collection, water, and sanitation optimization, mobile app-based citizen portals, spatial analytics, utility management to name a few.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com