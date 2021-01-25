Vembu teams up with Savex to provide comprehensive data protection in India

Read Article

Vembu, a prominent player in the backup and disaster recovery market has announced a new partnership with Savex Technologies, one of the largest Information and Communication Technology distributors in India. This partnership will enable Savex to distribute Vembu’s flagship product, Vembu BDR Suite, through its wide-ranging network of Value Added Resellers and Solution Providers to the small, medium and enterprise-level businesses across India.

Vembu BDR Suite is a comprehensive and affordable backup and disaster recovery solution designed to protect the data across diverse IT environments that include virtual (VMware, Hyper-V), physical (Windows, Linux, Mac), cloud workloads (AWS, Azure) and SaaS applications (Office 365, G Suite).

Here’s what Nagarajan Chandrasekaran, Vice President of Product Marketing & Management, Vembu Technologies had to say about the partnership. “We are thrilled to announce a new partnership with Savex Technologies. With our affordable and top notch backup and disaster recovery software and Savex’s knowledge and expertise along with cutting edge technology and rigorous process control, we aim to reach more business in need of a capable solution for complete data protection of their business infrastructures.”

