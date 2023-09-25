Vertiv extends Liebert ITA2 UPS Range, providing flexible Edge and Smart IT power backup in India

Vertiv launched the Vertiv Liebert ITA2 1-3kVA uninterruptible power supply system (UPS) in India. The Liebert ITA2 is a high-performance power protection solution designed for modern electronic equipment that offers compact, efficient, and reliable power to meet the demanding needs of IT loads. With this launch, the well-established UPS platform is available in India in capacities from 1 KVA to 40 KVA.

The Liebert ITA2 UPS is ideal for applications including PCs, workstations, small/medium server rooms, edge data centers, network closets, and VoIP telecom environments. The UPS features a unity output power factor, making it ideal for modern IT loads. The UPS delivers high efficiency of up to 94% in double conversion mode, and its wide input voltage and frequency range minimize the need for battery intervention, extending battery life and reducing operational costs vs. other UPS in this category. The LCD user interface allows users to easily monitor and control the system’s status and performance.

A true online double conversion UPS, the Liebert ITA2 protects critical equipment from a full range of power disturbances. The 1, 2 and 3kVA capacities, adapt to different grid environments from 100 VAC to 288 VAC. Other benefits and features include-

High Efficiency : Delivers up to 94% efficiency in double conversion mode and up to 98% efficiency in Eco Mode, reducing energy usage compared to less efficient alternatives.

: Delivers up to 94% efficiency in double conversion mode and up to 98% efficiency in Eco Mode, reducing energy usage compared to less efficient alternatives. Intelligent Battery Management : Optimized battery performance with a smart battery charger design. UPS has advanced battery management features like temperature compensation and auto battery current limit detection depending on battery Amp hours.

: Optimized battery performance with a smart battery charger design. UPS has advanced battery management features like temperature compensation and auto battery current limit detection depending on battery Amp hours. Rack-Tower Design : Offers installation flexibility, suitable for both rack and tower configurations

: Offers installation flexibility, suitable for both rack and tower configurations Robust Performance : Operates reliably in harsh conditions, with the ability to operate at high ambient temperatures of up to 50 °C

: Operates reliably in harsh conditions, with the ability to operate at high ambient temperatures of up to 50 °C Output Sockets : Simplifies connectivity and installation. 3 sockets and 1 Terminal Block

(Hardwired Terminals) for 1kVA and 2kVA, and 4 sockets and 1 Terminal Block (Hardwired Terminals) for ITA2 3kVA

: Simplifies connectivity and installation. 3 sockets and 1 Terminal Block (Hardwired Terminals) for 1kVA and 2kVA, and 4 sockets and 1 Terminal Block (Hardwired Terminals) for ITA2 3kVA Unity Output Power Factor: Provides active power 10% higher than UPS with 0.9 power factor, eliminating the need for system oversizing

“We are excited to introduce the new models of Vertiv™ Liebert® ITA2 UPS, a powerful and efficient solution designed to meet the demanding power protection needs of today’s evolving businesses”, said Soumitra Bhattacharjee, senior product manager – small and micro UPS, Vertiv, India. “As hybrid work continues to be the norm, business continuity is imperative. With its compact design, high efficiency, and advanced features, the Liebert® ITA2 UPS delivers efficient and reliable performance. It provides businesses with the flexibility and reliability they need for uninterrupted operation of their mission-critical IT infrastructure”.

The UPS offers built-in dry contacts and web-page monitoring via SNMP, enabling basic monitoring capabilities. For advanced monitoring and remote alarm management, users can consider the Vertiv RDU SIC card. The SIC card also supports MODBUS functionality, providing enhanced communication options.