Vertiv Launches Energy-Efficient, Scalable UPS for Edge and Mid-sized Applications in India

Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, introduced the Vertiv™ Liebert® APM2, a new energy-efficient and scalable power solution to its uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems portfolio. The Liebert® APM2 is compatible with lithium-ion (Li-ion) and VRLA batteries and features a compact design that can scale from 30kW to 600 kW in a single unit. It offers significant energy savings as compared to less efficient alternatives, and can also parallel with up to four matching units for additional capacity or redundancy. The Liebert APM2 is a CE-certified UPS system available in 400V in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Asia, including India and China.

To satisfy the increasing power needs of edge computing applications, as well as the constrained space typical of these sites, Liebert APM2 delivers a greater power output in a smaller footprint than similar capacity solutions, with Liebert APM2 models requiring up to 45% less space than the predecessor UPS, Vertiv™ Liebert® APM. The Liebert APM2 can be installed in-row, in-room, against-the-wall, or back-to-back for further application flexibility.

“Vertiv created the Liebert APM2 in response to the need for a compact and efficient product that delivers dependable power quality and availability to the network edge,” said Kyle Keeper, senior vice president of global AC power at Vertiv. “The UPS is Vertiv’s cutting-edge solution for handling increasing power infrastructure needs without the need for a complete system overhaul.”

“At Vertiv, we understand the importance of providing efficient and reliable power infrastructure in an increasingly tech-savvy world. We are excited to launch the Vertiv™ Liebert® APM2 modular hot-swappable uninterruptible power supply system in India, addressing the pressing need for efficient and scalable power solutions. With the explosive growth of edge computing applications and the challenges posed by limited space, the Liebert APM2 emerges as a game-changer”, said Mr. Vikas Srivastava, Director, of Medium/Large AC Power Offering (India). “Ensuring we meet our customers’ ever-evolving infrastructure requirements has always been a priority for us, and with this new UPS system, we continue to stay committed to delivering solutions that meet the demands of today’s digital landscape.”

The Liebert® APM2 operates with high energy efficiency in all modes, up to 97.5% in double-conversion mode; and up to 98.8% efficiency when operating in Dynamic online mode, which draws power through the bypass line and uses the inverter for balanced output and as an active filter; and up to 99% when operating in ECO mode, which takes advantage of stable grid input conditions to leverage the bypass line. All modes are automated based on user preferences. The intelligent paralleling feature of the Liebert APM2 facilitates load sharing among multiple power modules, even across multiple units. This enables balanced unit runtime and offers automatic failover for enhanced system availability. Intelligent paralleling has also been shown to contribute to energy efficiency.

The modular architecture of the Liebert APM2 allows for easy front-side access to replaceable components and features hot-swappable building blocks that optimize the mean time to repair (MTTR) to less than 30 minutes. The Vertiv™ Life™ Services program is an available option to remotely monitor and diagnose equipment health, with reporting to track UPS performance.