Flipcarbon doubles down on the North India market, Appoints Amulya Sah, ex-CHRO Team Computers to Drive Growth

Flipcarbon, a full stack business consulting firm announced the appointment of Amulya Sah as Partner – North. Amulya will be responsible for heading all of Flipcarbon’s Centers of Excellence (CoEs) in the northern market. These include Startup and SME COEs viz. Fractional Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), Fractional Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Fractional Chief Business Officer (CBO), as well as Enterprise Consulting and Capability Transformation verticals like Flipconsult, Flipsearch and UniverCT.

With over two decades of rich and diverse experience in leadership roles, Amulya will help accelerate Flipcarbon’s presence and offerings in the northern market. He has worked with industry giants such as HCL, Birlasoft, Samsung, and Team Computers. Throughout his illustrious career, Amulya has demonstrated his leadership prowess in Human Resources across various business domains, including Manufacturing, IT, R&D, and Sales Organisation.

Flipcarbon is uniquely positioned to bring value-driven impact to businesses. Flipcarbon builds and executes tailor-made strategies across the realm of Strategy, HR, Finance, ESG, and Digital Transformation that drive business growth.

Amulya Sah, Partner, North said, “Bharat is transforming rapidly, and we at Flipcarbon are going to play a pivotal role in this transformation. Whether that is helping enterprise businesses transform, become more agile, and drive tangible business outcomes or helping SMEs and startups realise their true potential, our edge is to be able to drive value through a customised approach. With my career spanning over two and half decades, I have led transformation journeys across various organisations and I am excited to join Flipcarbon and accelerate the growth journey for our clientele and us.”

Alok Ranjan, CEO, said, “Our business is to grow our client’s business, and this is integral to our DNA. It defines how we work and the impact we bring as a full-stack business consulting firm. With Amulya’s leadership and proven track record, we are confident about strengthening our enterprise stronghold and creating momentum for the SME and startup ecosystem in our quest for a 5 trillion dollar economy. Our consulting approach is unique and we truly partner with our clientele through their transformation journey – from strategy to execution.”