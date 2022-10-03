Vertiv launches high-definition, IP-based signal extender for control rooms in APAC

Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, introduced the Vertiv Avocent HMX 3080/4080 series, an IP-based signal extender allowing users to remotely transmit DVI video, audio, USB, and RS232 signals over a Gigabit network. The product is available now, exclusively in Greater China, South East Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and India.
The Vertiv Avocent HMX 3080/4080 series joins the company’s high-performance IP-based KVM portfolio. It improves from the Avocent HMX 1080/2080 series with the below key benefits:
Key Benefits
- Enhanced Performance: Comprising transmitter and receiver units, each device is assigned a unique IP address to help mitigate KVM transmission losses.
- Flexible Architecture: The desktop-based Avocent HMX 3080/4080 offers multiple connectivity options. The receiver and transmitters can be directly connected using CATx and fiber cables. Using the integrated network ports, a single transmitter can be connected to multiple receivers or vice versa, and for connectivity redundancy.
- Virtual IP Matrix: With sufficient bandwidth and network switch ports, an IP matrix architecture can support up to 65,000 receivers in the same network.
- Ease of Use: Any receiver terminal in the network can autodetect and configure all the devices in the network.
The Avocent HMX 3080/4080 is ideal for control room settings in broadcast, emergency management, industrial, and energy organizations that require high-definition video and high-quality audio.
“The Avocent HMX 3080/4080 features enhanced performance and flexible architecture aimed at preventing transmission losses and providing multiple connectivity options,” said Mr. Priyaranjan Nayak, director – sales – IT management systems, rack PDU & racks for Vertiv India. “With its ability to seamlessly transmit high-quality audio and video remotely, this new offering will help organizations build a resilient and robust IT management fabric.”
