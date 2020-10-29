VMware and Samsung Form Alliance to Accelerate CSPs Transformation to 5G

Read Article

VMware has collaborated with Samsung Electronics to further extend its leadership in 5G. Through this alliance, the companies will help Communication Service Providers (CSPs) meet the requirements of 5G networks and accelerate the roll-out of 5G. This will include optimizing Samsung’s portfolio of telco offerings from Core to Edge to RAN for both containerized network functions (CNFs) and virtualized network functions (VNFs) with VMware Telco Cloud Platform.

As 5G continues to gain traction, CSPs will require a cloud native network that will improve the flexibility and efficiency of deploying services into new vertical markets faster. At the same time, CSPs can only achieve this with a cloud-first automated network designed to simplify management and operations while lowering operational costs. The Samsung and VMware collaboration will accelerate the innovation cycle through better network design end-to-end, and support the agility required for 5G networks. With VMware Telco Cloud Platform, CSPs can deploy a cloud native, software-defined 5G network that will accelerate the delivery of services and applications across distributed telco clouds with operational consistency, integrated lifecycle management and multi-layer automation while maintaining carrier-grade performance, scalability and reliability.

As part of this collaboration, the companies have been working together at Samsung’s lab to optimize and accelerate the readiness of Samsung’s various VNFs and CNFs, such as vRAN, 5G Core, MEC, Management, and Analytics, with the VMware Telco Cloud Platform. Samsung’s VNFs and CNFs have been and continue to be integrated with VMware’s Ready for Telco Cloud program. The VMware Ready for Telco Cloud program will support Samsung to accelerate the onboarding and deployment of their 5G-ready services on the VMware Telco Cloud Platform, thereby accelerating CSPs time to deploy and time to revenue.

“With innovative and open 5G networks beginning to transform the landscape, Samsung sees the value in delivering joint carrier-grade solutions with VMware that help CPS easily embrace cloud native technology and efficiently deliver our network functions and services across their 5G networks with automation,” said Wonil Roh, Senior Vice President and Head of Product Strategy, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics.

“The infrastructure supporting 5G will depend on virtualized and containerized network functions delivered from software-defined telco and edge cloud platforms,” said Shekar Ayyar, executive vice president and general manager, Telco and Edge Cloud Business Unit, VMware. “We are thrilled to be working with Samsung to deliver joint carrier-grade solutions that leverage the VMware Telco Cloud portfolio to help CSPs seize this 5G moment and transform themselves into leading technology innovators.”





