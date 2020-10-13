Vodafone Idea collaborates with IBM to enhance customer experience powered by Big Data Platform

Read Article

IBM and Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) has announced that IBM Services has been selected to help the leading telecom operator embrace open source at scale across the enterprise by implementing the Big Data Platform on open source Hadoop framework. As VIL’s strategic technology partner, IBM is leading the end-to-end implementation and management of the Big Data Platform

As a part of the implementation, IBM is responsible for program management, consulting, system integration, infrastructure services, application operations, and maintenance support. Additionally, IBM is helping in enhancing network security. The IBM team’s expertise is integral to supporting VIL achieve a reduction in the overall cost of data analytics. The insights from advanced data mining is empowering employees and partners in faster decision making and elevating the omnichannel, digital-first experience, for end customers.

The implementation builds on IBM’s existing work to advance VIL’s hybrid cloud transformation using open technologies. This includes an agreement earlier this year to deliver its Open Universal Cloud with IBM and Red Hat to accelerate network and IT modernization. IBM has been a strategic IT partner to Vodafone Idea for more than a decade.

With the world’s largest IT and network integration, Vodafone Idea has a need for large scale data transformation with a focus on architecture modernization, open-source adoption and using predictive analytics for data modernization.

By partnering on this implementation, IBM is helping VIL transform the way data is optimized and delivered to partners, employees and internal systems. Fragmented, siloed data can now be streamlined for seamless data availability. VIL will also be able to combine insights from the Big Data Platform and better leverage cloud native technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance revenues, reduce costs and elevate customer experiences.

Currently, insights derived from the data are leveraged for management dashboards, campaign management, network analytics, usage traffic analysis, product analysis, amongst others.

Talking about the success of the project, Vishant Vora, Chief Technology Officer, Vodafone Idea Limited said, “With the successful completion of the world’s largest integration in record time, we have embarked on a journey equipped with augmented data insights to help millions of our customers with customized and faster service launches. VIL has set up world-class network with largest spectrum portfolio, huge capacity and deployed many principles of 5G architecture that has helped us transform into a future-fit, digital network for the changing customer needs. Along with IBM we have implemented many first-of-kind projects and the big data and analytics engagement is one such initiative. The open source approach has helped us in modernizing infrastructure and network experience, helping our people and partners in quicker business decision making. The power of data will help transform our cloud and AI journey in the future.”

Sharing his views Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India/South Asia said, “VIL is at the forefront of adopting open technologies helping shape the telecom landscape in India. The modernized and future-ready data platform is helping VIL get daily actionable insights to make strategic and operational level decisions effectively. IBM and VIL team worked together in challenging times of COVID-19 lockdown to seamlessly execute a complex and enterprise-wide deployment remotely. We are excited to be part of VIL’s Digital Transformation powered by Data. The engagement will help VIL further lay the foundations for accelerating its hybrid cloud journey.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com