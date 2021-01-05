Web Werks becomes exclusive technology partner of the initiative Majhi Vasundhara

Read Article

Web Werks has become an exclusive technology partner of Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) with the Department of Environment and Climate Change in their endeavor of the #Epledge initiative – ‘Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan’.

Mumbai designated as India’s sixth city in C-40 cities, a global network of cities committed to tackling climate change has created this initiative to empower every citizen to take a conscious and collaborative effort towards the betterment of the environment. The Majhi Vasundhara Epledge platform, powered by Web Werks, enables citizens to sign the Epledge themselves. It is designed to engage and educate them about the increasing climate dangers, aiming to inculcate in them a sense of responsibility towards maintaining its sound health.

“It’s a pleasure and honor to be the technology arms of Majhi Vasundhara Epledge portal – a noble initiative undertaken by the Government of Maharashtra and also which marks the onset of another digital endeavor. Our strong technology adeptness and infrastructure have been the key drivers in enabling this Epledge movement. We look forward to work on many more such avenues that shall be the catalyst in augmenting the digital age,” says Mr. Nikhil Rathi, CEO and Founder of Web Werks India

Minister Uddhav Thackeray took the Epledge in the presence of the Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat and many other officials who attended the event via video-conferencing and who took the Epledge themselves. The Epledge platform, is available on the website majhivasundhara.in.

