Flock releases ‘How India Worked Report 2020’

Flock, the leading workplace communication and collaboration platform has released an extensive report on how Flock users in India which include corporates, decision-makers, senior executives, individual contributors, and more from businesses of all sizes have changed the way they work since March 2020. The study takes a look at data from 48 small businesses and 70 enterprises amassing 53,000+ active users. This report showcases a clear picture that the work from home or work from anywhere age is a welcome change for many organizations during Covid.

The findings of the report state that working habits of employees remained the same more or less: Flock users in India started their day at 8:00 am and ended their day at 6:00 pm on an average. A lot of the user activity dipped between 12:00 pm and 3 pm, during typical lunch time hours. It was also understood that users tend to be online longer on Thursdays, presumably to chase their remaining work at the end of the week. And while most Flock users are offline on Sundays, the platform saw a lot of activity on Saturday afternoons.

Interesting findings on How India worked in 2020:

● An average amount of calendar invites sent per user per day on Flock increased by 22% after March 2020.

● There has been a 13% increase in 1:1 messages sent between individual users since March 2020 as the teams have been working together a lot more

● Thousands of channels have been created to help groups communicate and get the job done: public channels have increased by 76% since March.

● The platform also noticed collaboration and communication occur out in the open more, too—the number of private channels created decreased by 28% in India.

● The collaboration platform also saw small businesses in India increase their amount of files shared by 55%

Commenting on the findings of the report, Bhavin Turakhia, Founder and CEO said, “It’s no surprise that people are working online more than ever now. But it’s the steps they’re taking to ensure their productivity and efficiency increases in the remote workplace. Despite the biases against remote work, businesses and employees alike continue to prove that working from home is indeed an effective alternative. Businesses are continuing to communicate and collaborate in new, innovative ways that are transforming the modern workplace each passing day. And people all around the world are comfortable with a new style of work as it suits their requirements.”

Gaurang Sinha, Director, Go-to-market Strategy at Flock commented, “In 2020, we saw people begin to work their own way, utilizing new tools and the newfound flexibility of the workplace. New features on Flock, like voice notes and Zoom integration empowered our users to build happier, more productive workplaces by adding different ways of communicating with co-workers. We’re optimistic and excited to see the ways people and companies will thrive in the new normal in 2021.”

Flock introduced its voice notes feature in March and since then the number of voice notes posted increased by a massive 379%. Another very interesting finding by the platform states that Flock’s shared to-dos tool, which allows users to assign a task to an individual and set a deadline and reminders, saw its usage increase by 37%. This means employees and managers are being more proactive in getting their tasks done, and sharing their status with others in the team.

Flock’s most used features are video conferencing, to-dos, notes, file sharing, and reminders. Last quarter the platform announced that it had seen massive 40% revenue growth for the past three consecutive quarters.

