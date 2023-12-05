Yotta Data Services Collaborates with NVIDIA to Catalyse India’s AI Transformation

Yotta Data Services announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to deliver cutting-edge GPU computing infrastructure and platforms for its Shakti Cloud platform. The collaboration will advance the development of AI solutions in India by bringing state-of-the-art AI capabilities within reach of numerous organisations, businesses, AI researchers, and a multitude of startups across the country. With this offering, Yotta customers will be able to train large language models (LLMs) and other AI workloads serving the growing needs of Indian, Asian, and broader global markets.

Yotta has already placed a large order for NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs, a powerful GPU for AI and HPC workloads, and plans to go operational with 4096 GPUs by January 2024 and 16,384 GPUs by June 2024. With complete support from NVIDIA and a shared vision to develop India’s sovereign AI landscape, Yotta also plans to massively scale up its GPU stable to 32,768 by the end of 2025. This will directly address the huge demand for high-performance GPUs by research labs, enterprises, and startups for HPC and AI workloads.

With this collaboration, Yotta became the first NVIDIA Partner Network cloud partner (NCP) in India and joined the global NCP list as an Elite Partner.

Further, Yotta is deploying an NVIDIA-powered reference architecture with NVIDIA InfiniBand networking that will allow GPU clusters to deliver great performance at scale for large AI training and inferencing workloads, as well as HPC workloads.

Yotta’s Shakti Cloud AI platform will include various PaaS services from day one, including foundational AI models and applications that will help Indian enterprises create powerful AI tools and products.

Yotta will deploy the first cluster of 16,384 GPUs at NM1, Yotta’s highly acclaimed and Asia’s largest Uptime Tier-IV data centre, located in Navi Mumbai. Next, Yotta will deploy a similar-sized cluster at D1, Yotta’s newest and largest hyperscale data centre in Greater Noida, near Delhi.

This collaboration comes at a moment of phenomenal growth in India’s AI adoption efforts, with the country becoming a hub for research, online gaming, and digital content creation. AI adoption in India is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of more than 20% to reach US$14 billion by 2030. The Indian gaming industry is similarly expected to furiously grow to reach US$5 billion by 2025. All these industries rely heavily on GPU computing to meet expected customer demands.

Darshan Hiranandani, Co-founder & Chairman of Yotta, and Sunil Gupta, Co-founder & CEO of Yotta, share the excitement. “Yotta is proud to join forces with NVIDIA, a global leader in GPU technology, in India to launch our Shakti Cloud platform to usher in a new era of computing innovation in line with the vision of the Hon’ble Prime Minister for a digital Bharat. We’re excited to embark on this journey, leveraging our scalable cloud and data centre infrastructure and NVIDIA’s cutting-edge GPU technology to empower Indian businesses, governments, startups, and researchers with unparalleled GPU-as-a-Service solutions to catalyse advancements in AI, machine learning, gaming, content creation, and scientific research. Yotta aims to accelerate innovation and transform industries across India, delivering the power of NVIDIA GPUs as a service to drive growth, efficiency, and excellence. This collaborative work represents a significant milestone in our journey, and we are excited about the endless possibilities it holds for our customers and India as a whole. We are also thankful for the continuing support of the Ministry of Information Technology and the governments of Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh for making this a reality.”

Commenting on this development, Jay Puri, executive vice president of Worldwide Field Operations at NVIDIA, said, “India has emerged as a vibrant hub for technological innovation and digital transformation. Our collaboration with Yotta will help open up access to the specialised infrastructure that makes AI possible at scale and bring GPU capabilities to customers in India, accelerating advancements in AI and fostering innovation across industries.”

Key Highlights of the Collaboration:

Accelerating AI computing in India: With NVIDIA GPU hardware, Yotta will help Indian enterprises significantly accelerate their ability to build powerful AI tools and services for the global market.

Democratising GPU power: Yotta will empower Indian businesses of all sizes to access GPU resources on demand, transforming the way they operate and innovate.

Boosting innovation: Through GPUaaS, Yotta aims to catalyse breakthroughs in AI, gaming, scientific research, data analytics, and more, positioning India as a global technology leader.

Robust, world-class infrastructure & technology: Yotta’s world-class data centre and cloud services will provide a secure and scalable environment for businesses to use NVIDIA GPUs.

Market disruption & expansion: With NVIDIA technology, Yotta will disrupt the traditional ways enterprises have accessed GPU computing with the availability of on-demand and scalable GPU resources, opening access up to new customer segments and sectors. Yotta aims to democratise access to GPU resources, fostering innovation and competitiveness across various sectors. Yotta’s Shakti Cloud will deliver GPUs and various associated AI and PaaS services in a highly cost-effective manner on a per-hour usage model, with options for long-term reservations.

Yotta’s commitment to technological excellence and innovation aligns perfectly with its mission to accelerate digital transformation across India.