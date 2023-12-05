BetterPlace Appoints Deepak Lamba as Enterprise Sales Head for India

In a bid to accelerate their growth in the Indian market, BetterPlace has appointed Deepak Lamba as Enterprise Sales Head for India. With over 15 years of experience across companies like Dell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Oracle, Adobe etc, Deepak has been instrumental in managing and building robust lead generation and sales teams.

Prior to joining BetterPlace, Deepak has played a pivotal role in building companies like Wingify and Hubilo as their Head of Sales for UK & Europe and Vice President of Global Sales respectively. In these roles, Deepak has driven sales and lead generation teams which helped the company expand their top and bottom lines.

Welcoming Deepak onboard, Pravin Agarwala, Co-founder & Group CEO, BetterPlace, said, “India continues to be a high growth driver for our SaaS business because of the high volume of workers and high level of digital adoption. With India experiencing rapid growth, enterprises across industries want to quickly adapt and increase their margins by optimising their processes. This provides an immense opportunity for us, and Deepak’s expertise in driving sales across different markets will help us tap into this potential and consolidate our position in the market further. I am excited to have him on board as an integral part of our journey.”

Deepak is also the co-founder of Revenue Circuit, India’s first B2B sales community. At BetterPlace, he would lead the entire Sales team in India and align India’s sales efforts with the global teams.

Excited to join the BetterPlace team, Deepak Lamba, Enterprise Sales Head for India, BetterPlace said, “Workforce management continues to be the highest cost centre for enterprises but there are very limited technology companies that are solving these pain points and helping enterprises optimise. BetterPlace, with its full-stack horizontal SaaS platform, has been at the forefront of solving some of the toughest frontline workforce management challenges. I am excited to be part of this journey and help BetterPlace widen its market share and consolidate its position in the Indian market further to help enterprises in India thrive.”

BetterPlace recently launched their GenAI-optimised unified tech-stack goBetter which provides 7 product modules under one platform. goBetter aims to reduce costs by 50% and increase efficiency by 100% for enterprises.