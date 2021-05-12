Panel Discussion: Growth, in the Times of Crisis | CRN Channel Directions 2021

Panelists in this video:
+ Ajay Sawant, Managing Director, Orient Technologies
+ Deepak Kagliwal, Director & Head – Sales & Marketing, BlazeClan Technologies
+ Shrikant Navelkar, Director, Clover Infotech
+ S Sriram, Chief Strategy Officer, iValue InfoSolutions
+ Ashis Guha, CEO, RAH Infotech
+ Rajesh Goenka, Director – Sales & Marketing, RP tech India (A Division of Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd)
+ Ankur Goel, Managing Director – India & SAARC, Poly
+ Nazmeen Ansari, CEO, Matrix3D Infocom (Moderator)
