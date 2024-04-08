Our Falcon platform helps organisations prevent breaches and streamlines technology spending across various areas: Daniel Bernard, Chief Business Officer, CrowdStrike

In a recent exclusive interview with CRN India, Daniel Bernard, Chief Business Officer at CrowdStrike, discusses various facets of CrowdStrike’s global partner approach. The interview delves into topics such as the India partner program’s alignment with the global strategy, CrowdStrike’s ecosystem approach to security encompassing various partners like resellers, MSSPs, distributors, cloud marketplaces, GSIs, and tech alliances. The interaction also touched on aspects like large enterprises outsourcing security, expansion into international markets, and securing SMBs with Falcon Go, shedding light on the vulnerabilities faced by small and medium-sized businesses.