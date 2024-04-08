Our Falcon platform helps organisations prevent breaches and streamlines technology spending across various areas: Daniel Bernard, Chief Business Officer, CrowdStrike

In a recent exclusive interview with CRN India, Daniel Bernard, Chief Business Officer at CrowdStrike, discusses various facets of CrowdStrike’s global partner approach. The interview delves into topics such as the India partner program’s alignment with the global strategy, CrowdStrike’s ecosystem approach to security encompassing various partners like resellers, MSSPs, distributors, cloud marketplaces, GSIs, and tech alliances. The interaction also touched on aspects like large enterprises outsourcing security, expansion into international markets, and securing SMBs with Falcon Go, shedding light on the vulnerabilities faced by small and medium-sized businesses.
Home Videos Exclusive Interviews Our Falcon platform helps organisations prevent breaches and streamlines technology spending across...
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
- Advertisement -
Latest article
ASIRT celebrates 12th anniversary with spectacular gala
The Association of System Integrators and Retailers in Technology (ASIRT), a leading IT association in India, recently marked its 12th anniversary with a grand...
CtrlS introduces Google cloud interconnect services
CtrlS Datacentres has launched the Google Cloud Interconnect services in Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi. With this service, businesses can leverage CtrlS Datacentres’ infrastructure and...
Fortinet introduces expansive upgrades to its real-time network security operating system to empower enterprises...
Fortinet® announced the latest version of its FortiOS operating system and other major enhancements to the company’s cybersecurity platform, the Fortinet Security Fabric. “We founded...
- Advertisement -