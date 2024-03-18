Exclusive Video Interview with Uday Hegde, Co-founder & CEO, USEReady

In an exclusive interaction with CRN India, Uday Hegde, Co-founder & CEO, USEReady outlines the evolving trends with respect to data and analytics, significance of the India market for the company and how it is going to leverage its partnership with CRG Solutions to expand its reach in the fast-growing Indian analytics and AI market.
