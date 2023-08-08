Exclusive Video Interview with Sundaresan K, Vice President – High Growth Technologies & Country General Manager, Tech Data

In an exclusive interview with CRN India, Sundaresan K, Vice President – High Growth Technologies & Country General Manager, Tech Data addressed how e-commerce played a key role in transforming businesses. Also, he highlighted how Tech Data, one of the major IT distributors in the country, aims to aid its channel partners and vendors and enable them to adopt digital business practices through a strategic partnership with Peer Connexions.
Home Videos Exclusive Interviews Exclusive Video Interview with Sundaresan K, Vice President – High Growth Technologies...
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
- Advertisement -
Latest article
2023 – the Year of AI and Efficiency: India’s Thriving SaaS ecosystem continues to...
Indian SaaS companies have an efficiency advantage which gives unique benefit in today’s macroeconomic climate Productisation of services using AI + Workflow will drive India’s leadership in this segment in 2023 – AI will complement the rich human talent in India BFSI and Pharma's tailwinds of software penetration are set to embrace digital interactions, innovative, and cost-effective SaaS solutions
5 Ultra-Portable HP Laptops for Easy Computing on the Go In today’s hybrid...
In today's hybrid world, portability and convenience are essential factors to consider when choosing a laptop. For those seeking lightweight and thin devices without compromising on performance, HP offers a range of options that cater to various computing needs.
NIBAV Lift delivers personalized customer experience with the power of Salesforce
NIBAV Lifts, a leading manufacturer in the premier home lifts industry today announced a collaboration with Salesforce, the global CRM leader, to create a...
- Advertisement -