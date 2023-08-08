Exclusive Video Interview with Sundaresan K, Vice President – High Growth Technologies & Country General Manager, Tech Data

CRN Team
In an exclusive interview with CRN India, Sundaresan K, Vice President – High Growth Technologies & Country General Manager, Tech Data addressed how e-commerce played a key role in transforming businesses. Also, he highlighted how Tech Data, one of the major IT distributors in the country, aims to aid its channel partners and vendors and enable them to adopt digital business practices through a strategic partnership with Peer Connexions.

