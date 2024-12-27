Our digital-first approach will fundamentally change how we operate and interact with our partners

In an exclusive interview with CRN India, Sanjib Sahoo, EVP, Global Technology and Chief Digital Officer, and N.S. Bindra, SVP and Chief Country Executive of Ingram Micro, delve into the rapidly evolving distribution landscape. They share insights on how Ingram Micro is adapting to emerging trends such as cloud computing, AI, and cybersecurity, as well as their transformative partner engagement platform, Ingram Micro Xvantage. Sahoo and Bindra speak about the company’s digital-first approach, highlighting initiatives designed to enhance customer experience, drive innovation, and prepare partners for a technology-driven future. With a focus on AI, ML, and automation, they reveal how Ingram Micro is reshaping the tech distribution model to meet the evolving needs of modern businesses in both India and globally.