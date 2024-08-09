Security efficacy and a strong partner ecosystem is our secret sauce: Debasish Mukherjee, Vice President – Sales for APJ at Sonicwall

To shed light on the present-day cybersecurity scenario, Jason Carter, Chief Revenue Officer at Sonicwall and Debasish Mukherjee, Vice President – Sales for APJ at Sonicwall joined CRN India for an exclusive interview. The discussion addressed challenges faced by enterprises while adopting security solutions and growing complications of the threat landscape. Further, how Sonicwall is coming up with innovative security solutions for the Indian market and strengthening its channel ecosystem and MSSPs to ensure state-of-the-art solutions and apex service delivery.