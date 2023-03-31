Sandipan Dutta, Senior Manager (National Technical Pre-Sales), Future Netwings Solutions Pvt. Ltd. | Partner Growth Forum | Kolkata

In this video:

IT channel business in the country has registered a phenomenal growth in recent times, and the channel partners have played a critical role in accelerating IT transformation for the New India.

To celebrate their success and help create a growth roadmap for the partners, CRN India has been organising Partner Growth Forum across country in association with Dell Technologies & Tech Data India

To know more on how channel business has grown in the city of Kolkata, CRN India spoke with Sandipan Dutta, Senior Manager (National Technical Pre-Sales), Future Netwings Solutions Pvt. Ltd.