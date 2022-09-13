In this video:
The Covid pandemic posed a boon in disguise for the IT industry as enterprises took the digital route to ensure the continuity of their businesses. To know more about how this opened a plethora of opportunities for the channel partners to cater to the rising demands in the city of joy – Kolkata, CRN India in association with Dell Technologies and Redington organised the Partner Growth Forum, Kolkata. One of the key partners, Vaidyanathan Swaminathan, Director, Tech Ridge, shared his perspectives on the changing scenario in Kolkata and how it’s impacting the growth of the channel partners.
Vaidyanathan Swaminathan, Director, Tech Ridge | Partner Growth Forum | Kolkata
In this video: