Building Data Driven Businesses – Virtual Roundtable Discussion

Ravi Maguluri, CTO, Data Center and Cloud Services, Sify Technologies, North America

Manish Israni, Executive Vice President & CIO, Yotta Infrastructure Solutions

Sridhar Iyengar, Managing Director, Zoho Europe

Jaganathan Chelliah, Director – Marketing, Western Digital, India

Ranjit Metrani, Head of Sales and Solutions, NxtGen Infinite Datacenter

Nivedan Prakash, Senior Assistant Editor, CRN and Express Computer

+ While we have always been preparing our customers and ourselves to ensure business continuity for the kind of uncertain times that we have been forced into, these are very different times with unprecedented demands on technology and require innovative approaches to address the challenges. We at Sify have been at the forefront of delivering value to our customers over time with our philosophy of cloud at the core of portfolio of services. We use our experience of operationalizing technologies to deliver best value to customers with agility, flexibility and choices: Ravi Maguluri, CTO, Data Center and Cloud Services, Sify Technologies, North America

+ We are providing solutions to customers with high availability, reliability and scalability for meeting customers data demands: Manish Israni, Executive Vice President & CIO, Yotta Infrastructure Solutions + Pandemic has opened assortments of applications. Demand for low latency and data localisation are some of the key challenges CSPs have to address: Sridhar Iyengar, Managing Director, Zoho Europe + We position NxtGen as a ‘Digital Service Provider’ for providing differentiators to the end customers. Western Digital storage solution has played critical role in setting out our software defined storage journey of DC: Ranjit Metrani, Head of Sales and Solutions, NxtGen Infinite Datacenter + Western Digital has highest nos of patents in storage solutions. We have wide range of offerings for cloud solutions. We have been working closely with large cloud providers and helping them with best storage solutions of the Industry: Jaganathan Chelliah, Director – Marketing, Western Digital, India

