AWS Appoints edForce as an Authorised Training Partner to Strengthen Cloud Skill Development in India

edForce, a Bengaluru-based Workforce Upskilling Accelerator, proudly announces its new designation as an Authorised Training Partner (ATP) for Amazon Web Services (AWS), a globally recognised leader in cloud computing services headquartered in Seattle, USA. This prestigious partnership marks a significant step forward in bridging the critical cloud skills gap in India and enabling a new generation of skilled cloud professionals to power India’s digital transformation journey.

With the Indian cloud market forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 23.5% through 2025, the demand for cloud-ready professionals has never been higher. As more organisations transition to cloud-based solutions, there’s an increasing requirement for skilled individuals who can design, deploy, and manage these solutions effectively. According to NASSCOM, India will need an estimated 1 million cloud professionals by 2025, but the current pace of upskilling is not sufficient to meet this demand. This partnership between edForce and AWS aims to address this urgent need by offering high-quality, globally recognised cloud training programs and certifications to Indian IT professionals.

Ravi Kaklasaria, Co-Founder & CEO of edForce, expressed his excitement about the partnership, saying, “Becoming an AWS Authorised Training Partner is a proud achievement for edForce and a testament to our commitment to workforce upskilling in India. We aim to empower professionals with critical cloud skills that are not just in demand but essential for India’s IT sector to compete on a global stage. With AWS’s proven expertise and our robust training platform, we’re setting the stage for a new era of digital excellence.”

Why This Partnership Matters

AWS is trusted by over 90% of the U.S. Fortune 500 companies, a testament to the reliability and scalability of its cloud services. With this partnership, edForce will provide AWS-certified training programs that include courses such as AWS Cloud Practitioner, AWS Solutions Architect, AWS Developer, and AWS SysOps Administrator. These programs are designed to meet the growing demand for cloud expertise in India by offering hands-on, practical training led by AWS Authorised Instructors.

Through this collaboration, edForce will offer AWS’s official training content, giving Indian professionals access to world-class learning resources that will prepare them for the complexities of cloud computing. The programs will focus on hybrid cloud infrastructure, data management, security, AI/ML, and IoT, enabling Indian enterprises to harness the full potential of AWS’s services to accelerate their digital transformation journeys.

Impact on Employability in India

This strategic alliance is a game-changer for employability in India’s rapidly evolving tech landscape. By delivering AWS-certified courses, edForce is directly contributing to building a future-ready workforce that aligns with the government’s vision for a Digital India. Certified AWS professionals are among the most sought-after talents globally, and this partnership ensures that Indian IT professionals can acquire these skills locally and affordably, giving them a competitive edge in the global job market.

A Step Towards India’s Digital Future

As organisations increasingly shift towards cloud adoption, the need for secure, scalable, and cost-effective solutions is more critical than ever. Through its partnership with AWS, edForce is enabling Indian businesses to develop an in-house pool of cloud experts who can drive digital innovation and improve operational efficiency. For clients across sectors, including Infosys, Sony, Walmart, Siemens, and Microsoft, this means an opportunity to equip their teams with skills essential for resilience and success in today’s digital economy.