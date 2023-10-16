Infosys Inaugurates New Development Center in Visakhapatnam

Infosys a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced the inauguration of its latest state-of-the-art development center (DC) in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Spread across 83,750 sq. ft., the Visakhapatnam DC will provide greater flexibility to employees to work in a hybrid mode, and closer to their home. The new center will enable Infosys to also attract, re-skill, and up-skill local talent to work on global opportunities through next-gen technologies like Cloud, AI, and Digital.

The DC was inaugurated by Hon’ble Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Shri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in the presence of Shri Gudivada Amarnath, IT Minister of the Government of Andhra Pradesh, Smt Vidadala Rajini, Minister for Health, Family Welfare & Medical Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Nilanjan Roy, Chief Financial Officer, Infosys, Mr. Niladri Prasad Mishra, Vice President, Infosys, and Mr. Raghu Boddupally, Vice President, Infosys, and other senior government officials.

The DC, which will accommodate approximately 1,000 employees, is aligned with Infosys’ future-ready hybrid workplace strategy. Additionally, in alignment with Infosys’ ESG commitments and green building standards, the office is constructed to be efficient in terms of energy and water usage, as well as waste management.

Shri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, said, “The inauguration of Infosys’ Visakhapatnam DC is a landmark moment in the city’s growth story. We acknowledge the support of Infosys in giving impetus to the city’s IT landscape and developing its overall ecosystem through community building. We are confident that this center will not only give a massive boost to employment in the city but will also strengthen Visakhapatnam’s sustainability story through Infosys’ ESG commitments and efforts.”

Nilanjan Roy, Chief Financial Officer, Infosys, said, “Aimed at bringing the workspace closer to Infoscions, this center will further our approach towards creating hybrid workplaces, and also offer new opportunities to the local talent pool. Visakhapatnam has developed into a favorable investment destination, and we are very grateful to the State Government of Andhra Pradesh for extending their support as we commence our operations here.”