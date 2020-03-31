Commvault’s new product help enterprises accelerate move to the cloud

Read Article

Commvault today announced the availability of its latest product innovations, which include new cloud and on-premises data management capabilities. These capabilities extend the flexibility and simplicity of Commvault’s cloud solutions, making it easier for customers to protect, control, manage, and use data across multiple clouds. This includes new support for the backup and recovery of AWS databases, migration of Oracle and MS SQL databases across multiple clouds such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, and the Alibaba Cloud Elastic Compute Service (ECS), and ServiceNow integration.

“In these challenging times it is important that organizations have flexibility when it comes to managing their data, and the cloud is a critical part of that,” said Commvault Vice President of Product Management Ranga Rajagopalan. “With these new capabilities we are making it easier for our customers to move more workloads into the cloud and offering greater simplicity and flexibility in managing and protecting their data, wherever it resides.”

To simplify the customer experience across Commvault solutions, customers can now sign in once to manage Commvault across multiple deployments, all through a pull-down menu that enables quick navigation across Commvault regional, datacenter, client, or other deployments within the Commvault Command Center™. Commvault has also further simplified the user experience for its Commvault Activate™ data insights and governance solution by allowing customers to schedule data collection and access reports on File Storage Optimization, Sensitive Data Governance, and eDiscovery from the Commvault Command Center.