6 New-age cybersecurity threats to look out for in 2023: Automotive Hacking, Automated Cyberattacks, Threat of ChatGPT & more

By Neelesh Kriplani, Chief Technology Officer, Clover Infotech

As the world of technology continues to evolve, so do the security threats that come with it. Cybersecurity is an ever-growing field that is constantly changing and adapting to the latest threats. As we look ahead to 2023, here are 6 predictions that can be made about the future of cybersecurity and how it will shape the digital world that we live in…

More Advanced AI/ML based Cybersecurity Solutions: Cybersecurity solutions are becoming increasingly sophisticated, and 2023 will bring even more advanced solutions. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) will be used to detect and prevent cyberattacks more effectively. AI and ML have become critical technologies in information security, as they are able to quickly analyze millions of events and identify many different types of threats such as malware, zero-day vulnerabilities, phishing attack etc. Increase in Automated Cyberattacks: We have seen a steady increase in automated cyberattacks over the last few years and this trend is expected to continue into 2023. Automated attacks are easier for malicious actors to launch since they require minimal effort and resources. As such, we can expect to see an increase in ransomware attacks, phishing scams, denial-of-service (DoS) attacks, and other types of automated attacks in 2023. Automation will also be used to speed up security processes and reduce the workload of IT teams. Stringent Government Regulations: To protect citizens and organizations from cyber threats, governments around the world are expected to implement more stringent regulations in 2023. India has also recently released a revised draft of the Data Protection Bill that eases cross-border data flows and increases penalties for breaches. Such regulations will help to ensure that organizations have the necessary security measures in place to protect their data and networks. Cloud Security to Take Center Stage: Cloud computing is becoming increasingly popular and 2023 will be no different. As the number of cloud-based services increases, so will the need for robust security solutions to protect those services. Cloud security solutions will need to be more advanced and comprehensive to ensure the safety of data stored in the cloud. As cloud adoption continues to grow in 2023, so too will the need for cloud security services—such as encryption solutions—to protect sensitive data stored on cloud servers from malicious actors looking to gain access or steal information. We can expect to see a marked increase in demand for cloud security services next year as organizations strive to ensure their data is secure both on premise and offsite.

Rise of Automotive Hacking: With the accelerated penetration of mobility and IoT, there is an increase in the number of automotive hacking i.e. gaining unauthorised access to a vehicle’s computer systems. Automotive vehicles use Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technologies to communicate, which makes them more prone to cyber-attacks. While the modern connectivity features of today’s cars are a wonderful thing, it also means vehicle security becoming a lot more complicated than just remembering to lock the doors. Thus, manufacturers must take steps to improve automotive cybersecurity moving forward.

Threats arising from ChatGPT: OpenAI’s ChatGPT is trending all over the world and it will be interesting to witness its potential impact (both positive and negative). Threats from AI are not a new problem, but it’s just that now ChatGPT is showing distinct examples that look scary. Many of the security experts believe that ChatGPT’s ability to write legitimate-sounding phishing emails will see the chatbot widely embraced by cybercriminals, especially those who are not native English speakers. It’s difficult to predict exactly how ChatGPT will be used in the future, as it depends on how it is implemented and the intentions of those who use it. However, it is important to be aware of the potential risks and to take appropriate steps to mitigate them. The industry cannot merely wait and watch if it creates a security problem. Cybersecurity vendors will need to be more proactive to implement behavioural AI-based tools to detect the AI-generated attacks.

Wrapping up

The cyber threat landscape will undoubtedly continue to evolve in 2023, probably at a rapid pace than 2022. Organizations must stay vigilant and seek cybersecurity expertise for guidance. Furthermore, organizations should also keep their focus on self-educating their users about risks associated with their online activities which will help them to mitigate the risk to a great extent.